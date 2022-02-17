Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi celebrates Korean New Year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2022) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Centre, has celebrated the Korean New Year on campus through hosting various cultural activities.

The event is part of the university's efforts in enriching students' experiences by celebrating different cultures and embracing inclusion and diversity.

The event was attended by Lee Seok-gu, Korean Ambassador to the UAE, his wife, delegates from the Korean Embassy and the Korean Cultural Centre, students, academics and staff.

Prof Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, welcomed the ambassador and the delegates and took them on a campus tour.

The event started with the national anthems of the Republic of Korea, the UAE and France.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to introduce Korean culture at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, which has built a global reputation on the philosophical value of cultural diversity.

We will try our best to have continuous cooperation with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to provide opportunities to enjoy Korean traditional culture and K-pop, dramas, and movies in the future that shined on the world stages," Seok-gu commented.

Serrano, in turn, said, "We are here today not only to celebrate one of the most important Korean holidays, the Korean new year, but to highlight the importance of Korea's vibrant cultural legacy, which includes music, dance, and cuisine. As an international university with a diverse student population of more than 60 nationalities, we are keen on offering students' cross-cultural experiences, aligning with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's motto 'a bridge between civilisations'."