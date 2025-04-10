Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi celebrates nation’s rich heritage with ‘Threads of Heritage’ exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) In a celebration of cultural identity, scholarship, and artistic evolution, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD), in collaboration with the National library and Archives, the Observatoire des patrimoines de l'Alliance Sorbonne Université, and Dubai Culture, officially opened its cultural exhibition, ‘Threads of Heritage: Emirati Women’s Traditional Fashion and Jewellery’, at the university’s Atrium.

Organised as part of the UAE's 2025 Year of Community initiative, the exhibition celebrates UAE’s cultural heritage and solidifies its power in instilling collective identity, preserving material culture, and promoting intergenerational dialogue.

Open to the public until 3rd May, the exhibition offers a journey through the rich legacy of Emirati women’s attire – from ancient traditions to contemporary interpretations – through a captivating showcase of garments, jewellery, poetry, and historical artefacts.

The exhibition has been developed by Dr Christophe Moulherat, Associate Professor in the History of Art & Archaeology Department and textiles specialist in collaboration with archaeologists, heritage scholars, and literary experts.

It is curated around four main components, showing how the evolution of women’s traditional fashion and jewellery is linked to the socioeconomic and historical evolutions of the UAE and how it remains a strong marker of identity.

A chronological display of garments & jewellery from the early 20th century to the present day with particular attention to the 1970’s as a historical turning point, carefully paired with archaeological artefacts and contextual records to highlight their cultural significance.

The exhibition also showcases rare archaeological finds of Emirati jewellery and ornaments, complemented by visual documentation that sheds light on their craftsmanship and cultural significance.

A third component of the exhibition highlights documentary archives –travelogues, diplomatic records, and personal manuscripts that offer a window into the social and cultural settings in which these garments were worn.

Finally, poetic reflections are woven throughout the exhibition, featuring excerpts from Emirati poets and classical Arabic literature that celebrates traditional Emirati clothing, enriched by thoughtfully paired artefacts and visuals that add emotional depth and a lyrical layer to the experience.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented, “At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we believe cultural heritage is a living thread that connects the past to the present. Through Threads of Heritage, we are proud to provide a space where the public can engage with the stories, styles, and traditions that have shaped Emirati identity. In the spirit of the UAE’s 2025 Year of Community, this exhibition reflects our ongoing mission to celebrate diversity, preserve culture, and spark meaningful dialogue.”