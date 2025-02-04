Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has announced 2025 as the Year of Ocean, reaffirming its commitment to marine conservation, research, and sustainability. This initiative aligns with the Third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3), taking place in Nice, France, from 9-13 June 2025.

To mark this pivotal year, SUAD hosted an exclusive screening of the award-winning documentary “Ωcéans” on 30th January, at the Germaine Tillion Garden on campus as a reminder of the vital role of Ocean on earth often referred to as the “lung of the planet”.

In its scientific mission to bridge research with industry & policy and advance science, SUAD is working closely with an array of private and public stakeholders including the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi to address local research developments and contribute to the development of ocean science.

In December 2024, the first research mission of the ocean institute took place in Abu Dhabi. The mission focused on applying advanced environmental DNA (eDNA) techniques and acoustics to study UAE’s marine biodiversity, marine mammals and cetaceans.

Just few days ago, the first Mangrove research mission kicked-off with the aim to assess mangroves ecosystems and find the differences in term of animal species richness, abundance and biomass to monitor how biodiversity is advancing in maturing and recently planted mangroves. These long-term research projects will provide critical insights into the UAE’s unique biodiversity, with a special emphasis on monitoring and preserving endangered species.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, “Declaring 2025 the Year of Ocean reflects Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s commitment to leveraging research and science to drive action for the ocean. The recent launch of the SUAD Ocean Institute represents a transformative step in understanding the UAE’s marine ecosystem and developing a research and teaching hub of excellence in marine science.”

Admiral Christophe Prazuck, Director of the Ocean Institute of Sorbonne Université Alliance, commented, “What we are developing at Sorbonne Abu Dhabi is a unique model of collaboration, bringing together the top researchers from Europe’s first marine university and Emirati specialists, combining their expertise to push the boundaries of research and drive groundbreaking discoveries.”

The SUAD Ocean Institute is a hub for interdisciplinary research, focusing on molecular biology, biochemistry, marine acoustics and AI techniques for ocean science. It works closely with SCAI, SUAD’s research centre for Artificial Intelligence.

The centre stands out for its unique approach, combining ocean sciences with a strong focus on social sciences, particularly environmental and maritime law. This interdisciplinary model fosters collaboration across fields, driving rich, multifaceted research that pushes the boundaries of knowledge.

As part of the Year of Ocean initiative, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will present various cultural events and scientific conferences throughout the year.

