Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The British Council UAE has partnered with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, designating its Continuing Education Center (CEC) as an official IELTS Registration Centre and Test Venue for both IELTS on Paper and IELTS on Computer.

The partnership enhances IELTS accessibility in Abu Dhabi, aligning with the British Council’s mission to support candidates’ educational and professional goals, the university announced today.

Martin Daltry, British Council UAE Country Director, said: “This partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi strengthens our shared goal of helping individuals achieve their global ambitions through improved access to IELTS testing.

Professir Nathalie Martial-Braz, Channcellor of Sorbonne Univeristy Abu Dhabi, said “ We are happy to collaborate with the British Council to become a UAE Examination Centre for IELTS. Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is poured to provide its facilities and services on campus to support individuals pursuing excellence in eduction and language. By offering this convenient service, SUAD brings individuals one stp closer ota achieving their education and career goals.”