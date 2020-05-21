UrduPoint.com
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Grants Academic Excellence Scholarship To Outstanding Students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi has announced to grant academic scholarships to new students with excellent academic records and wishes to unfold their higher academic endeavours in Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

"Given that financial instability is a challenge, our goal is to make education accessible to the undergraduate students with outstanding academic performance and to motivate them to continue their proven academic excellence," the Vice Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Professor Silvia Serrano, said.

New students joining the institution to pursue undergraduate studies will be qualified with 15 percent scholarship on their tuition fees for the first semester granting they have outstanding academic results in high school and have met the criteria assigned by the university.

In the second semester, if they managed maintaining their outstanding academic results, scholars are eligible to a 25 percent up to 75 percent of academic excellence scholarship. The scholarship scheme is progressive, granted semester by semester, and depends on the academic performance of the students. Terms and conditions apply.

