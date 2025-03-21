Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, research

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has launched a series of initiatives throughout March to celebrate women's achievements in education, research, and the arts.

The university remains committed to leading efforts in supporting scientific research and cultural initiatives that highlight women's accomplishments and promote gender equality.

In celebration of International Women's Day, the university has launched a Call for Proposals, inviting scholars, artists, and researchers to explore women's contributions, rights, and empowerment across academic and creative disciplines.

Participants are encouraged to submit proposals focusing on advancing women's rights through research or empowering women through cultural and community-based initiatives. Selected projects will receive funding, mentorship, and institutional support, with expected outcomes including research papers, policy recommendations, digital archives, exhibitions, and performances.

The submission deadline is 15th April, with projects set to commence in September 2025.

SUAD will dedicate its iconic Oval Room to the legendary Umm Kulthum. Revered as one of the greatest voices of the Arab world, Umm Kulthum's music transcended borders and generations, standing as a symbol of resilience, artistry, and empowerment.

She will be the fifth woman to join the university's pantheon after Olympe de Gouges, Simone de Beauvoir, Germaine Tillion, and Marie Curie as Sorbonne Abu Dhabi honours trailblazing women whose achievements, contributions, and lasting impact have shaped history.

To honour her legacy and mark the 50th anniversary of her passing, SUAD will host a special tribute concert by renowned artist Ghalia Benali on 16th April at Zayed Theatre.

Running until 29th March, the 'Lumières de Femmes' art exhibition at SUAD's Atrium showcases the creativity, resilience, and cultural expressions of 23 French and Francophone women artists based in the UAE.

Featuring French artists and Emirati artist Khulood Al Jabri, the exhibition is a tribute to women's contributions to the arts, offering a captivating experience for art enthusiasts, students, and the wider community. The exhibition is supported by esteemed arts patrons and friends of Sorbonne Abu Dhabi Fairouz and Jean-Paul Villain.

The university also announced that five outstanding students have been selected for the prestigious Women@Dior & UNESCO Mentoring and Education Programme for 2025-2026.

This global programme nurtures female leaders by providing mentorship, leadership training, and access to exclusive Dior & UNESCO educational resources on sustainability, self-awareness, and inclusion.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented, "At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we believe that education and research are a powerful agent of change, capable of breaking barriers and shaping a more equitable society. This month, we honour the voices of the past, celebrate the achievements of today, and invest in the changemakers of tomorrow."