Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Hosts General Assembly Of Comite Colbert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, SUAD, has hosted the General Assembly of the Comite Colbert, the supreme French event comprising of a series of initiatives that take place across a flotilla of locations across the emirate, from 12th November to 14th December.

The General Assembly saw the attendance of distinguished luminaries including Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Chairman of the board of Trustees of SUAD, and Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the occasion, Nusseibeh stated, "It is with great pleasure that I welcome Committee Colbert to SUAD. This hallmark event is a testimony to the close cultural ties that connect the UAE and France. It is a testament to a friendship reinforced by cultural exchange, it inextricably links the iconic French luxury houses to local Emirati traditions, and ultimately reflects our historic partnership.

Established in 1954 by 15 prominent visionaries seeking to parlay French style into economic strength and international influence for France, the Abu Dhabi edition of Comite Colbert features a grouping of 84 French luxury houses and 16 cultural institutions, who together will present the Flanerie Colbert Abu Dhabi, French Luxury in the 21st Century.

The 2019 edition will feature a unique set of special events that will explore 21st-century French luxury as well as French culture and its burgeoning dialogue with Emirati culture.

With the support of the DCT Abu Dhabi, the events have been curated to echo the theme; "10,000 Years of Luxury". Francophonies, culture enthusiasts, and UAE residents can experience cross-cultural craft demonstrations, workshops, exhibitions and more at the House of Artisans at the Al Hosn site, The Galleria Maryah Island, the annual Abu Dhabi Art fair, and at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

