UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Launches Distance Learning

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:15 PM

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches distance learning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi has announced its success in launching distance learning, in line with the government’s instructions and procedures to limit the spread of the emerging coronavirus, COVID-19, and the university’s responsibility to protect students.

Professor Silvia Serrano, Vice Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, highlighted the efforts and the readiness of the Digital Transformation and Innovation, DTI, department and the teamwork spirit of staff and faculty.

"Our key priority is to maintain the continuity of the educational process and to ensure high quality of learning for our students during this critical time," she said.

The DTI department provided multiple training sessions, e-manuals and instructional videos to students and professors.

The DTI Department Head at the university, Hamdan Alkalbani highlighted the "proactive measures" that Sorbonne Abu Dhabi had taken up previously to efficiently implement distance learning for its students. According to Alkalbani, "Sorbonne Abu Dhabi was the first university in the UAE to transition its virtual learning environment to Blackboard Learn on a cloud.

"

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s readiness for distance learning is the result of a long-term strategy that was developed by the university. Along with other proactive steps, it enabled the university to take effective actions during the emergence of COVID-19 and to quickly move to distance learning.

Alkalbani noted that an 'E-Space' platform was also launched to facilitate member access to Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's services and applications from "one page, at any time and place".

A technical team has been set up to support staff, students and members of the faculty, to ensure a smooth transition for distance learning, he explained.

In a statement, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi stated that a number of preventive infrastructure measures were taken to prepare for any difficulties arising from the increased pressure and burden on networks as more and more students move to study remotely.

In addition, professors were provided with all the tools that can help them manage their digital classrooms and meet their teaching objectives, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GMIS 2020 to go virtual

3 minutes ago

Indian Government Refutes 'Baseless' Rumors About ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Zaandam to Start Movin ..

8 minutes ago

200 hand sanitizers given to MS Bahawal Victoria H ..

8 minutes ago

PCST team creates online 'Corona Virus Knowledge C ..

8 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to change mobile health vans ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.