Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches distance learning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi has announced its success in launching distance learning, in line with the government’s instructions and procedures to limit the spread of the emerging coronavirus, COVID-19, and the university’s responsibility to protect students.

Professor Silvia Serrano, Vice Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, highlighted the efforts and the readiness of the Digital Transformation and Innovation, DTI, department and the teamwork spirit of staff and faculty.

"Our key priority is to maintain the continuity of the educational process and to ensure high quality of learning for our students during this critical time," she said.

The DTI department provided multiple training sessions, e-manuals and instructional videos to students and professors.

The DTI Department Head at the university, Hamdan Alkalbani highlighted the "proactive measures" that Sorbonne Abu Dhabi had taken up previously to efficiently implement distance learning for its students. According to Alkalbani, "Sorbonne Abu Dhabi was the first university in the UAE to transition its virtual learning environment to Blackboard Learn on a cloud.

"

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s readiness for distance learning is the result of a long-term strategy that was developed by the university. Along with other proactive steps, it enabled the university to take effective actions during the emergence of COVID-19 and to quickly move to distance learning.

Alkalbani noted that an 'E-Space' platform was also launched to facilitate member access to Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's services and applications from "one page, at any time and place".

A technical team has been set up to support staff, students and members of the faculty, to ensure a smooth transition for distance learning, he explained.

In a statement, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi stated that a number of preventive infrastructure measures were taken to prepare for any difficulties arising from the increased pressure and burden on networks as more and more students move to study remotely.

In addition, professors were provided with all the tools that can help them manage their digital classrooms and meet their teaching objectives, the statement concluded.