Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi successfully implements remote work system

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) In line with the government’s instructions and procedures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi announced its success in implementing the remote work system.

Professor Silvia Serrano, Vice Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, highlighted the importance of maintaining the safety of employees by providing them with all the technological means to help them work from home effectively. Serrano said, "Our goal is to maintain a safe environment for our employees during this challenging time and provide them with all the necessary tools that ensure the same level of productivity and motivation."

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi provided various electronic channels and platforms to ensure efficiency and work continuity. The Digital Transformation & Innovation Department established many training simulations for the training sessions of employees and departments. The university also held a test on 19th March, 2020, to ensure it is fully prepared to begin the remote work process.

Following the test, the employees filled in a survey stating their feedback and explaining the challenges and difficulties they might have faced during the test. Shuaa Alassar, Head of Human Resources Department, said, "Since the emergence of COVID-19, we started to approach all our employees to understand their needs for efficient remote operations and began collaborating closely with the Management and the Digital Transformation & Innovation Department.

He added, "To facilitate working remotely, we coordinated with the authorities and shared with our employees the best practices and guidelines to apply. Since 24th March, the majority of our employees has been working remotely and has demonstrated the meaning of turning challenges into opportunities."

The challenge in providing outstanding technical support was not only limited to the employees residing in the UAE but was also extended to visiting professors residing in France and helping them start their online lessons successfully.