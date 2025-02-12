Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi To Host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) is organising the Artificial Intelligence Week from 17th to 21st February 2025.
The week, an initiative of the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI), will feature seminars and conferences built around a multidisciplinary approach to AI, offering a holistic perspective on its implications and applications.
With some conferences especially designed for experts and others aimed at the wider community, SUAD aims to welcome all AI enthusiasts, world-leading experts, CEOs of companies in the AI industry, students, and curious minds eager to learn about AI. The goal is to bridge disciplines to untangle the hype surrounding AI and deepen participants' knowledge.
Prof. Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of SUAD, said, "We not only train students to use AI in a wise way but we shape the evolution of AI thanks to multidisciplinary research from understanding AI from a mathematical perspective to questioning the ethics of AI.
At SUAD, we have been working on ethical AI since 2019 with a multidisciplinary research methodology, allowing us to create a pathway between all these disciplines and give to the community the access to knowledge."
Prof. Gérard Biau, Director of SCAI in Paris and Abu Dhabi, stated, "Opening a sister centre of SCAI was a natural choice considering the speed of tech developments in the region and especially in the UAE."
In 2019, the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence – SCAI based in Sorbonne Paris, opened its sister centre in Sorbonne Abu Dhabi, where it hosts one of the best data processors in the world. It is this mirror model in Abu Dhabi and Paris that illustrates the strength of the scientific partnership between the two countries and offers excellent tools for developing the best AI ecosystem.
