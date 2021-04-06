Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open Day for postgraduate tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Professor Silvia Serrano, Vice Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, has said that the University is offering around 13 postgraduate programmes designed for graduates and working professionals who want to further develop their careers.

Speaking on the occasion of holding a Virtual Open Day on Wednesday for Postgraduate Programmes, Professor Silvia said, "Studying a postgraduate programme at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is not only a mean of enhancing your knowledge, but, it also enables you to expand your social networks and develop your skills and competencies."

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi aims to attract the best students from UAE and around the world who will benefit from 760 years of academic excellence.

The post-graduate programmes are tailored for both regional and international markets, which aim to improve career prospects in today’s fiercely competitive job market. Through the Virtual Open Day, the university will demonstrate the world of opportunities that will be available for its graduates receiving a degree from the university.

The Virtual Open Day will comprise of multiple online sessions that will include presentations, information about students’ services, virtual tours, and live chats with the academics. This event is an ideal opportunity for attendees to explore the 13 postgraduate programmes in Humanities and Sciences taught in either English or French.