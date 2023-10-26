Sorbonne University concludes first conference of Pre-COP programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has announced the conclusion of the "Mitigating the Effects of Global Warming and Unlocking New Opportunities to Achieve Sustainability" on 24th October as part of its Pre-COP programme.

The event is the first conference of its Go Green 2023 initiative for the academic year 2023-2024, and it was organised in collaboration with the French Research Laboratory from Sorbonne University in Paris, "Laboratoire Médiations".

The conference welcomed top leaders from renowned institutions, including representatives from Veolia and Tadweer, distinguished researchers and experts from universities within the UAE and abroad, and various environment-related institutions.

Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, Vice-chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, "This conference marks a significant step forward in our collective efforts to raise awareness on climate change and foster sustainability by bringing together private and public entities to propose solutions for climate change."

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer, said, "The world is witnessing an alarming surge in waste generation, which has become a major source of environmental pollution.

As such, waste management and recycling have become crucial for protecting the environment. At Tadweer, our vision for the coming years centres on continuing our work towards building a sustainable waste management system and driving a circular economy on a local and global level."

The conference tackled topics including Adaptation to Climate Change, Advanced Technologies and Sustainability, Waste Management and Transition to a Low Carbon Economy, and Creating a Healthy and Resilient City.

In addition to four sessions, a spirited discussion led by sociologists and geographers from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi took place about the book "Abu Dhabi Public Spaces", providing attendees with a unique opportunity to explore the diversity of the capital city and its daily manifestations as well as the intriguing balance between formality and informality within its spaces.

