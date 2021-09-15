Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 patients: SEHA

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA) – the UAE’s largest healthcare network- has pioneered the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and over the past few months, has effectively supported patients who contracted the virus using Sotrovimab, the world’s newest anti-viral treatment.

Dr. Anwar Salam, Chief Medical Officer, SEHA, said: "As the cornerstone of the UAE’s healthcare landscape and the frontrunners in the nation’s response to the pandemic, we are empowered to bring pioneering services and treatment methods to our community. Thanks to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s, we were quick to adopt the emergency use of Sotrovimab and it has proven successful, with a number of those who used this treatment after contracting COVID-19 showing positive response in a short timeframe."

While quarantining at home, Saeed Al Ameri, a 36-year-old Emirati who tested positive with COVID-19 earlier this year, began experiencing high fever, headaches, and body pain, after which he was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of the SEHA network, and prescribed Sotrovimab.

Saeed’s fever soon began to drop, with his overall condition showing remarkable improvement, leading to his discharge within four days. However, soon after his discharge, AlAmeri’s wife and mother’s health began to deteriorate, after which both were immediately transferred to SKMC’s intensive care unit and also received Sotrovimab. Like Saeed, they recuperated and were discharged within four days.

Commenting on his experience, Saeed AlAmeri said: "I am so grateful to the leaders of the UAE for their remarkable response to the pandemic.

May the UAE be blessed with health, wellness, security, and safety. The unprecedented healthcare me and my family received from the SKMC team was life-saving, I am forever thankful to the entire team."

Another patient, Allawi Saleh Ali AlMansouri,also commented on his experience at SKMC, saying: "Sotrovimab contributed significantly to my recovery from the virus. Shortly after receiving the medication,my condition drastically improved, and I was discharged completely healthy. I thank the medical team for their efforts and outstanding healthcare."

May Siddiq Mansour, also a recent COVID-19 patient, said:"I pray for the nation’s leaders and healthcare providers to be blessed abundantly for all their hard work in the fight against the pandemic.I’m thankful for the effective treatment provided by the UAE to COVID-19 patients, I recovered almost immediately after receiving Sotrovimab and returned back to normal life."

Sotrovimab has been approved by the U.S. food & Drug Administration (FDA) and UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP) for the treatment of COVID-19 under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), Developed by the science-led global healthcare company with a proven track-record for providing high quality medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products – GSK, Sotrovimab contributes to reducing the number of cases requiring hospitalization for more than 24 hours and reduces the number of deaths from COVID-19 by up to 85% when given to patients as an early treatment method.