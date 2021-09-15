UrduPoint.com

Sotrovimab Proves Successful In Treating Covid-19 Patients: SEHA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 01:45 AM

Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 patients: SEHA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA) – the UAE’s largest healthcare network- has pioneered the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and over the past few months, has effectively supported patients who contracted the virus using Sotrovimab, the world’s newest anti-viral treatment.

Dr. Anwar Salam, Chief Medical Officer, SEHA, said: "As the cornerstone of the UAE’s healthcare landscape and the frontrunners in the nation’s response to the pandemic, we are empowered to bring pioneering services and treatment methods to our community. Thanks to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s, we were quick to adopt the emergency use of Sotrovimab and it has proven successful, with a number of those who used this treatment after contracting COVID-19 showing positive response in a short timeframe."

While quarantining at home, Saeed Al Ameri, a 36-year-old Emirati who tested positive with COVID-19 earlier this year, began experiencing high fever, headaches, and body pain, after which he was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of the SEHA network, and prescribed Sotrovimab.

Saeed’s fever soon began to drop, with his overall condition showing remarkable improvement, leading to his discharge within four days. However, soon after his discharge, AlAmeri’s wife and mother’s health began to deteriorate, after which both were immediately transferred to SKMC’s intensive care unit and also received Sotrovimab. Like Saeed, they recuperated and were discharged within four days.

Commenting on his experience, Saeed AlAmeri said: "I am so grateful to the leaders of the UAE for their remarkable response to the pandemic.

May the UAE be blessed with health, wellness, security, and safety. The unprecedented healthcare me and my family received from the SKMC team was life-saving, I am forever thankful to the entire team."

Another patient, Allawi Saleh Ali AlMansouri,also commented on his experience at SKMC, saying: "Sotrovimab contributed significantly to my recovery from the virus. Shortly after receiving the medication,my condition drastically improved, and I was discharged completely healthy. I thank the medical team for their efforts and outstanding healthcare."

May Siddiq Mansour, also a recent COVID-19 patient, said:"I pray for the nation’s leaders and healthcare providers to be blessed abundantly for all their hard work in the fight against the pandemic.I’m thankful for the effective treatment provided by the UAE to COVID-19 patients, I recovered almost immediately after receiving Sotrovimab and returned back to normal life."

Sotrovimab has been approved by the U.S. food & Drug Administration (FDA) and UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP) for the treatment of COVID-19 under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), Developed by the science-led global healthcare company with a proven track-record for providing high quality medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products – GSK, Sotrovimab contributes to reducing the number of cases requiring hospitalization for more than 24 hours and reduces the number of deaths from COVID-19 by up to 85% when given to patients as an early treatment method.

Related Topics

World UAE Company Abu Dhabi Wife May Family All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

1 hour ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

3 hours ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

4 hours ago
 Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Ministe ..

Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Minister

49 minutes ago
 Development in erstwhile FATA only guarantee for b ..

Development in erstwhile FATA only guarantee for bright future of youth : NA Spe ..

49 minutes ago
 2 terrorists killed; weapons, munitions recovered ..

2 terrorists killed; weapons, munitions recovered in Datta Khel IBO: ISPR

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.