Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued occupancy rate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) The management of Souq Al Haraj for Cars has announced that their occupancy rate has remained at 99 percent, despite the circumstances experienced by the global pandemic.

This reflects the strength of Sharjah's investment landscape and underlines the success of Sharjah Asset Management - which oversees its management- in developing the various procedures, services and facilities offered on the market.

Majid Al Mualla, Manager of Souq Al Haraj said, "Despite the global pandemic, achieving a 99 percent rental rate for exhibitions demonstrates the strength and growth of Sharjah’s automotive trade sector."

Al Mualla stressed that the implementation of precautionary measures and proactive plans and strategies developed by the company’s management has contributed to overcoming the economic recession caused by the pandemic.

"We have seen a shift towards the use of digital and technological platforms in recent months.

We drove the use of our website and smart applications, as well as social media, to ensure business continuity and customer satisfaction," he continued.

Al Mualla added that the leadership of the Government of Sharjah has contributed to building a competitive economy for the emirate, by applying the best investment practices to increase the returns on investments and asset management activities. The heavy focus on the role of community responsibility has also been a vital contributing factor.

Souq Al Haraj for Cars covers an area of more than 420,000 square meters and includes more than 415 exhibitions and 70 stores for car care services and accessories. There are nearly 20,000 exhibition parking spaces, 5,000 visitor and market-goer seating spaces, and dedicated car storage spaces. Souq Al Haraj’s aim is to provide a major destination for the sale and purchase of cars in Sharjah.