UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Souq Al Jubail Launches Dates Festival In Sharjah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:30 PM

Souq Al Jubail launches Dates Festival in Sharjah

Souq Al Jubail, which hosts the largest fresh produce market in Sharjah, has announced the launch of its annual Dates Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) Souq Al Jubail, which hosts the largest fresh produce market in Sharjah, has announced the launch of its annual Dates Festival.

The event, which will continue until the end of August 2019, provides shoppers and visitors with an opportunity to choose from a wide variety of imported fresh dates.

A variety of date farmers and traders hailing from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman are taking part in the festival, showcasing a range of dates including the popular 'Nighal', 'Khunaiziri', 'Ratna' and 'Jabali', among others.

Related Topics

UAE Oman Sharjah Saudi Arabia August 2019 Market Event From

Recent Stories

NCM helps set global priorities at World Meteorolo ..

13 minutes ago

CDA decides to reconstruct Burma Bridge from next ..

9 minutes ago

Zardari out to pit Sindhis, Muhajirs against each ..

9 minutes ago

A peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan in the interes ..

10 minutes ago

Trump dismisses E. Jean Carroll rape allegation as ..

10 minutes ago

Cambodia: Seven-storey building collapses in Sihan ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.