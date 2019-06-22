Souq Al Jubail launches Dates Festival in Sharjah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) Souq Al Jubail, which hosts the largest fresh produce market in Sharjah, has announced the launch of its annual Dates Festival.

The event, which will continue until the end of August 2019, provides shoppers and visitors with an opportunity to choose from a wide variety of imported fresh dates.

A variety of date farmers and traders hailing from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman are taking part in the festival, showcasing a range of dates including the popular 'Nighal', 'Khunaiziri', 'Ratna' and 'Jabali', among others.