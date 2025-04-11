Souq Al Jubail welcomes nearly 400,000 visitors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah received nearly 400,000 visitors during Eid Al Fitr and the month of Ramadan, marking a significant increase compared to previous years. This surge reflects the market's status as a Primary shopping destination in the emirate.

The market saw a large influx of visitors who came to enjoy a diverse shopping experience, complete services, and competitive prices that meet the needs of various shoppers.

It offers fresh and imported products of high quality, making it the preferred destination during Ramadan.

Additionally, the Ramadan Festival featured various interactive and entertainment activities suitable for the entire family, showcasing the aesthetics and spirituality of the holy month.

Abdullah Al Shamsi, Director of Sharjah City Markets, stated, "Al Jubail Market has established itself as one of the most important markets in the emirate and the region, as reflected by the increasing visitor numbers. This is the result of our commitment to providing a distinctive shopping experience that meets visitors' needs, enhancing the market's position as a major shopping destination in Sharjah."

Al Shamsi added, “Al Jubail Market continues its vital role in supporting the emirate's economy and is one of the key commercial destinations contributing to the economic and commercial activity in Sharjah. We always strive to provide and organize distinctive events that align with visitors' expectations.”