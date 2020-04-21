UrduPoint.com
South Africa Appreciates UAE’s Aid To African Continent To Fight COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:45 PM

South Africa appreciates UAE’s aid to African continent to fight COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The medical supplies sent by the UAE to South Africa and other countries on the African continent will prove vital in their ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic, according to a top South African diplomat.

"It was with great appreciation that the South African Government today [Monday] received a shipment of seven metric tonnes of medical supplies provided by the Government of the United Arab Emirates," said Saa’d Cachalia, the South African Ambassador to the UAE, in a statement issued to Emirates news Agency, WAM.

"On behalf of the South African Government and all our people allow me to convey our heartfelt thanks to the Government and the people of the UAE for this much needed support in our time of need," he said.

"This not only reaffirms the excellent relations that exist between our brotherly nations, but is also testimony to the commitment of the UAE and its leaders to provide support to other countries in need during this time of crisis," Cachalia noted.

South Africa, as current Chair of the African Union, also wishes to convey its appreciation on behalf of the African Union and its Member States to the United Arab Emirates for the support being provided to other countries on the African continent, the ambassador stressed.

He also appreciated the ongoing efforts and support of the UAE Government to facilitate the repatriation of South African citizens stranded abroad to South Africa.

South Africa will continue its support and cooperation with the UAE Government in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19, the envoy concluded.

