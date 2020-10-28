UrduPoint.com
South African President Self-isolates After Dinner Guest Gets COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:45 PM

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone into quarantine after a guest at a charity dinner he attended tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday.

Africa's most advanced economy has been the continent's worst hit, with more than 700,000 coronavirus infections and nearly 20,000 deaths, but new cases peaked in late July before falling sharply.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun a period of self-quarantine following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of a guest at a dinner attended by the President on Saturday, 24th October, 2020," the statement from his office said.

The dinner had 35 guests and stuck to strict physical distancing protocols, it added.

"The President is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with COVID-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest," it said.

