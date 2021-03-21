South Korea records 456 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 400s for a fifth day on Sunday, Yonhap news Agency reported.

The country reported 456 more COVID-19 cases, including 437 local infections, raising the total caseload to 98,665, Yonhap quoted the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency as saying in a statement.

The country added three more deaths from COVID-19, raising the total to 1,696.