South Korea Records 456 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 12:15 PM

South Korea records 456 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 400s for a fifth day on Sunday, Yonhap news Agency reported.

The country reported 456 more COVID-19 cases, including 437 local infections, raising the total caseload to 98,665, Yonhap quoted the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency as saying in a statement.

The country added three more deaths from COVID-19, raising the total to 1,696.

