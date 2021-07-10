UrduPoint.com
South Korea Records Highest-ever Daily Coronavirus Cases Of 1,378

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) South Korea on Saturday posted the highest-ever daily COVID-19 cases for the third straight day, as the country is set to impose the highest level of virus curbs on the greater Seoul area next week, Yonhap reported.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said 1,378 COVID-19 cases were confirmed the previous day, including 1,320 local infections, raising the total caseload to 166,722.

It marked the highest figure since the country reported its first confirmed infection on Jan. 20 last year.

The country added two more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 2,038.

The government earlier announced plans it will raise virus curbs to the toughest level in the greater Seoul area, which includes the capital, the neighboring Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon, Monday for two weeks.

