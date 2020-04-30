UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Records No Locally Transmitted Coronavirus Infections

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

South Korea records no locally transmitted coronavirus infections

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) For the first time since February, South Korea has not reported any new local coronavirus infections, health authorities announced on Thursday, reported Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA.

Only four imported cases were reported at the airport on Wednesday, officials said, with the people affected having entered the country from abroad.

There have been no new infections in the communities, Kwon Jun Wook from the Centre for Disease Control said.

President Moon Jae In expressed his joy about the development on Twitter: for the first time in 72 days zero locally confirmed COVID-19 patients.

This was due to the joint efforts of South Koreans, Moon wrote.

The total number of diagnosed infections rose to 10,765, according to official data. The country has recorded 247 deaths.

The first coronavirus case in South Korea was reported on January 20. The peak of the outbreak was recorded at the end of February with more than 900 new infections within 24 hours.

However, the country has been successful in getting the epidemic under control by applying a rigid testing programme and determinedly tracking infection chains. It therefore has been hailed as an example in the fight against the virus.

Since mid-April, South Korea has steadily reported fewer than 20 new cases per day, added DPA.

Related Topics

Twitter South Korea January February From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Annual World Survey on Quality of Life (Pre-Corona ..

5 seconds ago

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Faci ..

19 minutes ago

US Federal Gov't Orders 100,000 More Body Bags for ..

19 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate spray to eliminate locus ..

19 minutes ago

Garment industry receiving inquires about PPEs pro ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PE ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.