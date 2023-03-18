(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 10,000 for the third consecutive day on Saturday, ahead of the lifting of the mask mandate for public transportation.

In a statement carried by Yonhap news agency, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said that the country reported 9,259 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total caseload to 30,690,223.

The latest count is slightly up from the previous day's 9,065 and a 750 drop from 10,009 a week ago.

The KDCA reported four deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 34,159.