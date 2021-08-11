UrduPoint.com

South Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record, Surpass 2,200

Wed 11th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

South Korea&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases hit record, surpass 2,200

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) South Korea reported more than 2,200 new daily COVID-19 cases, a record since the pandemic began last January, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with its worst COVID-19 outbreak to date.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 2,223 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, bringing the country's coronavirus infections to 216,206, with 2,135 deaths.

Despite having tough distancing measures in place for over a month, infections have spiked due to the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant and a rise in domestic travel over summer, Kwon told a COVID response meeting.

He also noted a rise in so-called "silent spreaders" within communities such as workplaces, indoor gyms, churches and nursing homes, leading to an increase in infections of unknown origin.

South Korea has been struggling since July to tame sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19 that were at first centred largely on metropolitan Seoul but have since spread nationwide.

