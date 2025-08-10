Open Menu

South Korea:17 Units Above Division Level Disbanded Or Integrated

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) SEOUL, 10th August, 2025 (WAM) – As the number of military troops in South Korea decreased to 450,000 units, 17 units above the division level were disbanded or integrated, Yonhap news Agency reported.

Choo Mi-ae of the Democratic Party of Korea, a member of the National Assembly's Legislative and Judiciary Committee, analyzed data from the Ministry of National Defense and the Military Manpower Administration on the 10th and found that the number of military personnel decreased by 110,000 in six years from 560,000 in 2019 to 450,000 in July 2025.

At least 500,000 troops known to be needed in a blackout situation have already collapsed two years ago, and now 50,000 fewer than this.

The Ministry of National Defense cites a low birth rate and a decline in executive preference due to improved treatment of soldiers as the main reasons for the decline in troops.

