South Korean Institutions' Foreign Securities Holdings Hit All-time High In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 02:49 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) SEOUL, 1st March, 2025 (WAM) – South Korean institutions' investment in foreign securities rose 8.4 percent last year from a year earlier to reach a record high, driven by increased stock investments and investment returns, central bank data showed.
The outstanding value of foreign securities held by local institutional investors rose by US$32.58 billion from a year earlier to $420.33 billion as of end-December, marking the largest amount ever, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreign securities include stocks, bonds and "Korean paper," which refers to foreign currency-denominated securities issued by the South Korean government, banks and companies in overseas markets.
"The growth was attributable to investment returns led by solid economic growth in the United States and earnings of artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor companies, as well as an increase in their fresh investments," a bank official said as quoted by Yonhap.
Institutions' investment in foreign stocks advanced $29.3 billion on-year to $226.21 billion, while the value of their foreign bond holdings climbed $1.29 billion to $163.89 billion, the data showed.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..
Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024
Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi
UAE, Iran discuss ways to deepen cooperation
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy hosts Energy & Water Forum
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN Secretary-General congratulates Muslims on advent of Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on adve ..4 minutes ago
-
South Korean institutions' foreign securities holdings hit all-time high in 20244 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February4 minutes ago
-
UN Ocean Forum to discuss ocean economy, sustainable use of marine resources4 minutes ago
-
World Bank approves $100 mn project to strengthen higher education in Tunisia4 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood4 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February4 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan5 minutes ago
-
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives in UAE, overseas5 minutes ago