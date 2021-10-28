UrduPoint.com

South Korean PM Receives Saqr Ghobash

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) Kim Boo-kyom, Prime Minister of South Korea, today received Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the close cooperation and partnership between the two countries, noting that there are promising opportunities to further strengthen their ties.

Ghobash conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea, and the Prime Minister.

He then commended the developing strategic partnership between the two countries due to the coordination between their leaderships on various issues. He expressed his appreciation for South Korea’s support on the UAE’s nomination for non-permanent membership in the United Nations (UN) Security Council 2022-2023, and lauded South Korea’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Ghobash stated that the UAE is celebrating its Golden Jubilee in 2021 and has adopted a range of initiatives to forge strategic partnerships with priority countries, including South Korea, due to their deep relations, which span over four decades.

Kim reciprocated the greetings to the UAE leaders and congratulated them on the country’s Golden Jubilee. He noted that the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries have reached new heights, expressing his appreciation for the UAE's excellent treatment of the Korean community in the UAE.

Kim lauded the UAE’s successful efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and congratulated the country for successfully organising Expo 2020 Dubai, noting the event is an ideal opportunity to enhance the UAE’s relations with South Korea and other countries.

He also stressed South Korea's keenness to reinforce its cooperation with the UAE in the areas of politics, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism, energy, environmental preservation, food security, science and industry, construction and transport, affirming the importance of the comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea, Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy to the FNC Speaker, Naema Al Sharhan, Second Deputy to the FNC Speaker, and Mohammed Issa Al Kashf, FNC Member.

