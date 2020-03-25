(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NINH THUAN (VIETNAM) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) A 450 megawatt solar power plant, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, will be built in the south central province of Ninh Thuan in Vietnam.

The construction of the solar farm in Phuoc Minh commune will start in the second quarter of this year and be completed in the fourth quarter, Vietnam News Agency, VNA, reported on Wednesday, quoting Trungnam Group, investor of the project.

The 14 trillion VND (US$592 million) plant will begin generating power by the end of this year.

Under its socio-economic master plan, Ninh Thuan province seeks to become Vietnam's renewable energy hub with a total capacity of 8,000MW by 2030, said the VNA report.