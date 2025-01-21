S&P: $14.4 billion of Sukuk issuances in UAE in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) In 2024, the volume of Sukuk issued by UAE based issuers reached $14.4 billion, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Mohamed Damak, Managing Director and Global Head of Islamic Finance, S&P Global Ratings, said, “We expect the volume of sukuk issuance in the UAE to hover around $14-15 billion in 2025 underpinned by banks and corporate issuances.

Damak emphasised the UAE's robust financial performance, driven by a supportive environment and sound fiscal management.