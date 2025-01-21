S&P: $14.4 Billion Of Sukuk Issuances In UAE In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) In 2024, the volume of Sukuk issued by UAE based issuers reached $14.4 billion, according to S&P Global Ratings.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Mohamed Damak, Managing Director and Global Head of Islamic Finance, S&P Global Ratings, said, “We expect the volume of sukuk issuance in the UAE to hover around $14-15 billion in 2025 underpinned by banks and corporate issuances.
”
Damak emphasised the UAE's robust financial performance, driven by a supportive environment and sound fiscal management.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys condolences over victims of hote ..
S&P: $14.4 billion of Sukuk issuances in UAE in 2024
ADIO partners with NIP Group to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurates P ..
IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment Framework
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..
Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in bringing people of Pakistan- So ..
3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan
SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses bakers’ association's concerns
The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards 2 PhD degrees
Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports: SIFC secretary
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys condolences over victims of hotel fire54 seconds ago
-
S&P: $14.4 billion of Sukuk issuances in UAE in 20241 minute ago
-
ADIO partners with NIP Group to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi1 minute ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves AED15 million to resolve 70 halted homes construction31 minutes ago
-
WHO regrets United States’ announcement of intent to withdraw46 minutes ago
-
Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Council2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital services by 20272 hours ago
-
UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza2 hours ago
-
ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta2 hours ago
-
Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: European academics2 hours ago
-
Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD2 hours ago