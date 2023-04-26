UrduPoint.com

SP Arrests 24 Members With 120kg Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 07:30 PM

SP arrests 24 members with 120kg hashish

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 26th April, 2023 (WAM) – The Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police, in collaboration with other police agencies in the country, has successfully carried out two high-quality security operations that resulted in the arrest of a gang consisting of 24 members of Arab and Asian nationalities. The gang was in possession of 120 kilograms of hashish and 3 million Captagon tablets, with a market value of over AED23.5 million. These two operations are classified as one of the most significant drug busts in the emirate.

Lieutenant Colonel Majed Al Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police, said that the first operation involved intelligence gathered on a group of Asian nationals who were planning to distribute drugs to a targeted audience with the help of an accomplice located outside the country. Based on this information, Sharjah Police, in coordination with Dubai and Ajman police, conducted surveillance and apprehended the suspects and their associates.

All members of the gang were arrested one by one at midnight, and the team was able to seize the drugs hidden in a container with the help of Dubai Police. Al Asam added that during the same time, another team was working on monitoring another criminal group involved in the possession and promotion of cannabis. The security effort was coordinated and distributed, resulting in the confiscation of 120 kilograms of cannabis in cooperation with the Ajman Police General Headquarters.

Sharjah Police urged members of the community, especially young people, to cooperate in protecting society from the dangers of drugs by reporting any suspicious cases they may encounter. They can do so by calling 8004654 or emailing dea@shjpolice.gov.ae.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Dubai Ajman Sharjah Young Same April May Criminals Market From Asia Million Arab

Recent Stories

Discover Europe summit to explore GCC travel marke ..

Discover Europe summit to explore GCC travel market

10 minutes ago
 EPA holds annual meeting to elect board members, d ..

EPA holds annual meeting to elect board members, discuss vision

11 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan inaugurates GETEX Spr ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan inaugurates GETEX Spring 2023

11 minutes ago
 Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situati ..

Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situation With Russian Fortum Assets ..

13 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in vario ..

NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in various accidents

13 minutes ago
 DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to ci ..

DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to citizens

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.