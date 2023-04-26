SP arrests 24 members with 120kg hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 26th April, 2023 (WAM) – The Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police, in collaboration with other police agencies in the country, has successfully carried out two high-quality security operations that resulted in the arrest of a gang consisting of 24 members of Arab and Asian nationalities. The gang was in possession of 120 kilograms of hashish and 3 million Captagon tablets, with a market value of over AED23.5 million. These two operations are classified as one of the most significant drug busts in the emirate.

Lieutenant Colonel Majed Al Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police, said that the first operation involved intelligence gathered on a group of Asian nationals who were planning to distribute drugs to a targeted audience with the help of an accomplice located outside the country. Based on this information, Sharjah Police, in coordination with Dubai and Ajman police, conducted surveillance and apprehended the suspects and their associates.

All members of the gang were arrested one by one at midnight, and the team was able to seize the drugs hidden in a container with the help of Dubai Police. Al Asam added that during the same time, another team was working on monitoring another criminal group involved in the possession and promotion of cannabis. The security effort was coordinated and distributed, resulting in the confiscation of 120 kilograms of cannabis in cooperation with the Ajman Police General Headquarters.

Sharjah Police urged members of the community, especially young people, to cooperate in protecting society from the dangers of drugs by reporting any suspicious cases they may encounter. They can do so by calling 8004654 or emailing dea@shjpolice.gov.ae.