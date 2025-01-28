SP Launches ‘Capture The Flag’ Cybersecurity Challenge
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 11:45 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) In line with the "Be Aware" campaign initiated by Sharjah Police General Command in December, the "Capture the Flag" challenge competition kicked off Monday in the Aljada area.
The event saw the participation of 200 contestants, including university students and information technology specialists. The competition’s Primary goal is to enhance awareness about cybersecurity and equip young people with valuable skills to face digital security challenges in an engaging and competitive environment.
The competition spans seven key fields: open-source intelligence, digital forensics, decryption, network security testing, web application hacking, reverse engineering, and phishing. Specialised workshops were also held to explain the basics of "Capture the Flag" competitions and tackle electronic phishing.
Brigadier Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, Director-General of the General Department of Prevention and Community Protection, highlighted that the challenge would run over two days, January 27 and 28, 2025, alongside the "Be Aware" campaign.
He added that the competition revolves around participants finding a "flag" — a hidden file or piece of information within a virtual environment. Contestants accumulate points for solving challenges, and the top five with the highest scores will be crowned.
The event also includes workshops led by cybersecurity experts to improve participants' skills in tackling contemporary security issues.
Recent Stories
SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised
Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia
ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..
1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge2 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties17 minutes ago
-
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA1 hour ago
-
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects2 hours ago
-
IFAD’s new Country Plan prioritises climate-resilient agriculture in India2 hours ago
-
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid10 hours ago
-
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised10 hours ago
-
Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia10 hours ago
-
ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 202411 hours ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conservation12 hours ago
-
1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February to shape future of c ..12 hours ago
-
Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire12 hours ago