SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) In line with the "Be Aware" campaign initiated by Sharjah Police General Command in December, the "Capture the Flag" challenge competition kicked off Monday in the Aljada area.

The event saw the participation of 200 contestants, including university students and information technology specialists. The competition’s Primary goal is to enhance awareness about cybersecurity and equip young people with valuable skills to face digital security challenges in an engaging and competitive environment.

The competition spans seven key fields: open-source intelligence, digital forensics, decryption, network security testing, web application hacking, reverse engineering, and phishing. Specialised workshops were also held to explain the basics of "Capture the Flag" competitions and tackle electronic phishing.

Brigadier Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, Director-General of the General Department of Prevention and Community Protection, highlighted that the challenge would run over two days, January 27 and 28, 2025, alongside the "Be Aware" campaign.

He added that the competition revolves around participants finding a "flag" — a hidden file or piece of information within a virtual environment. Contestants accumulate points for solving challenges, and the top five with the highest scores will be crowned.

The event also includes workshops led by cybersecurity experts to improve participants' skills in tackling contemporary security issues.

