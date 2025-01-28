Open Menu

SP Launches ‘Capture The Flag’ Cybersecurity Challenge

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 11:45 AM

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) In line with the "Be Aware" campaign initiated by Sharjah Police General Command in December, the "Capture the Flag" challenge competition kicked off Monday in the Aljada area.

The event saw the participation of 200 contestants, including university students and information technology specialists. The competition’s Primary goal is to enhance awareness about cybersecurity and equip young people with valuable skills to face digital security challenges in an engaging and competitive environment.

The competition spans seven key fields: open-source intelligence, digital forensics, decryption, network security testing, web application hacking, reverse engineering, and phishing. Specialised workshops were also held to explain the basics of "Capture the Flag" competitions and tackle electronic phishing.

Brigadier Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, Director-General of the General Department of Prevention and Community Protection, highlighted that the challenge would run over two days, January 27 and 28, 2025, alongside the "Be Aware" campaign.

He added that the competition revolves around participants finding a "flag" — a hidden file or piece of information within a virtual environment. Contestants accumulate points for solving challenges, and the top five with the highest scores will be crowned.

The event also includes workshops led by cybersecurity experts to improve participants' skills in tackling contemporary security issues.

Related Topics

Police Technology Sharjah Young January December Event Top Hacking

Recent Stories

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity c ..

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties

17 minutes ago
 Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

1 hour ago
 ‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportuni ..

‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

3 hours ago
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on forei ..

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid

10 hours ago
 UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally ..

UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised

10 hours ago
 Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investmen ..

Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia

10 hours ago
 ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

11 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts o ..

DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..

12 hours ago
 1500 representatives from ICAO member states to ga ..

1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East