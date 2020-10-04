Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s thematic programming

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) A virtual event bringing together some of the brightest stars in space travel and exploration, including Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency and science lead for the Emirates Mars Mission, will probe the benefits, solutions and challenges of exploring beyond our planet’s orbit.

Open to the public and hosted by Expo 2020 on 5th-6th October, 2020, during World Space Week, the virtual event will also feature James L. Green, Chief Scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA. It underlines Expo’s commitment to bring together the world’s most ambitious minds, across 10 thematic weeks, to address some of the greatest challenges facing the planet.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau said, "Our theme weeks will draw on Expo 2020’s central role in bringing together the world’s brightest, most inquisitive and innovative minds from more than 190 participating nations, to participate in the sharing of knowledge, new ideas and innovations that will stand the test of time.

"Space, as a resource shared by all humanity, is one of these crucial topics. With the technological advancement of space travel and exploration making the dream of space tourism closer to reality than ever before, managing it peacefully and equitably requires the concerted international cooperation of all space-faring nations."

The event will bring together numerous members of the Expo family, including Expo 2020’s participating nations, Official Partners and the general public, who can find out more and get involved on Day 1 and Day 2. It will highlight the latest innovations in space research and travel, while also providing a platform to discuss focus areas including space exploration, governance and law, space data and remote sensing, and the UAE’s space landscape.

Sarah Al Amiri said, "Since its inception some 50 years ago, the UAE has never rested on its past laurels – guided instead by our wise leadership in striving to improve across every field. Expo 2020, the first World Expo ever hosted in the region, mirrors these efforts – helping to inspire the change-makers and future leaders of tomorrow and bring the world together, in a changing world, to chart a course towards a brighter future for the UAE, the region and the world."

Comprising Q&A sessions and panel discussions, the virtual event, the first in a series offering a taste of the exciting content and conversations that will take place during Expo 2020 Dubai, will also highlight the UAE as an ambitious pioneer in the field of space exploration.

It takes place a year ahead of Space Week, one of 10 thematic weeks held during the six months of Expo that will explore collaborative solutions to key pressing issues, including Climate and Biodiversity; Health and Wellness; Urban and Rural Development; and Travel and Connectivity.

Space Week during Expo 2020 will also feature space projections and shows that depict the UAE’s incredible space journey, held at Al Wasl Plaza – the beating heart of the Expo site that features one of the largest 360-degree projection surfaces in the world.

The first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region, Expo 2020 will serve as a global event, with its expansive thematic programme offering something for everyone, while addressing some of the greatest challenges facing people and the planet.