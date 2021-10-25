UrduPoint.com

Space Sector Plays Major Role In Realising UAE’s Vision For Development, Enhances Its Role In Shaping Future Of Planet: Mohammed Bin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s vision for development, enhances its role in shaping future of planet: Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2021), the world’s largest and most prestigious global space event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Being held for the first time in the middle East, the five-day international event organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in partnership with the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), has brought together over 4,000 participants, and more than 90 exhibitors, 110 country delegations and 350 young professionals and space experts from all walks of life.

His Highness was accompanied by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Lieutenant-General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President of MBRSC; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman, MBRSC; Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director General, MBRSC; Emirati astronauts Hazzaa AlMansoori, and Sultan AlNeyadi, and graduates of the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammad AlMulla. His Highness visited the stands of Russia’s Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities (ROSCOSMOS), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Saudi Space Commission, ISpace, Lockheed Martin and the European Space Agency.

Speaking during the visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: "The space sector plays a major role in realising the UAE’s vision for development and our goal to enhance the country’s role in shaping the future of the planet.

Our investment in advancing our space engineering, scientific research and exploration capabilities is part of our efforts to create a new horizon for growth in a sector that has no boundaries or limitations. Already, our efforts and achievements have led to the UAE taking its place among the leading spacefaring nations of the world."

"The space sector is crucial to our efforts to transform ourselves into a knowledge-based economy as well as meet the aspirations of our people, contribute to human progress and create a brighter future for the next generation. We are confident in our ability to be a key player in the sector by combining the contributions of local talent and the expertise of prominent global companies and scientific institutions we have partnered with. We have reached Mars, and we are headed for Venus. Our ambitions are limitless as we seek to fulfill the aspirations of our people and our nation," His Highness added.

During his visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid posed for photographs with astronauts from NASA, MBRSC and ROSCOSMOS, the MBRSC management and the International Astronautical federation.

This year’s edition of the International Astronautical Congress is the first to be hosted in the Arab world, since its establishment in 1950. Held under the theme ‘Inspire, Innovate & Discover for the Benefit of Mankind’, IAC 2021 provides an opportunity for participating organisations to highlight their capabilities as well as their experience, contributions and innovations in the space sector.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia UAE Dubai Visit Saudi Young Rashid Progress Middle East Congress Event All From Cabinet Arab

Recent Stories

Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live St ..

Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live Streaming!

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

1 hour ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

2 hours ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

3 hours ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.