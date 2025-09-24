Space42 To Create UAE’s First Sovereign Mobility Cloud
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Space42 announced the development of the UAE’s first Sovereign Mobility Cloud, enabled by Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud which leverages microsoft Azure.
Announced on the sidelines of the Dubai World Congress (DWC), the initiative combines Space42’s mobility expertise with Microsoft’s cloud and logistics application suite.
It will accelerate the deployment of autonomous mobility solutions while ensuring that data remains securely hosted in the UAE and compliant with national regulations.
Dr. Fan Zhu, Senior Vice President of Autonomous Mobility at Space42, said, “The UAE has always led in technological innovation, and autonomous mobility is no exception. By building the nation’s first Sovereign Mobility Cloud with Core42 and Microsoft, we are setting a global standard for secure, trusted platforms in mobility and autonomous systems.”
Sherif Tawfik, chief partnership officer – AI & Cloud for Sovereignty, Microsoft, said, “Microsoft Azure delivers the secure, trusted foundation that
empowers the UAE’s Sovereign Mobility Cloud. In partnership with G42 we have successfully combined world-class data residency, compliance, and confidential compute capabilities with Insight’s sovereign controls platform to ensure mobility and autonomous systems in the UAE are built on a platform that meets the highest standards for security and trust. This partnership sets a new benchmark for data sovereignty in the region.”
The Sovereign Mobility Cloud gives the UAE a sovereign enabled platform for intelligent transport. At its core, the cloud provides: Trusted infrastructure for mobility data and autonomous systems; Critical platforms for HD mapping, telematics, fleet operations, traffic management, and digital twins; Secure data-sharing across government, industry, and research stakeholders.
As a next step, the initiative will also establish reference deployments, regulatory sandboxes, and test hubs with UAE transport authorities, while engaging global automotive, technology, and academic partners to scale the ecosystem.
The Sovereign Mobility Cloud will allow Space42 to lead application deployment, liaise with regulators, and drive adoption through pilots, demonstrations, and commercial rollouts.
Microsoft and Core42 will supply the sovereign enabled cloud foundation using their UAE region, AI platforms, and data governance and security frameworks to ensure data residency and regulatory compliance. Microsoft will also provide training, technical expertise, and co-investment to grow the ecosystem.
This partnership builds on earlier collaborations. In July 2025, Space42, Microsoft, and Esri launched the Map Africa Initiative to create a continent-wide base map.
Additionally, Space42’s geospatial AI platform, GIQ, is also available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
Within this environment, Space42 has pioneered in autonomous mobility advancements. Since 2021, its TXAI service has logged nearly 600,000 km of autonomous driving and 20,000 passenger trips without incident. The fleet now spans Saadiyat, Yas, Al Maryah, and Al Reem Islands, as well as Abu Dhabi Airport. Beyond robotaxis, Space42 is building the backbone of intelligent mobility through HD mapping, digital twins, and AI-powered fleet operations, while working with regulators, investors, and academia to keep innovation aligned with safety and global best practice.
