Space42, Viasat Announce Partnership To Explore Shared Global 5G NTN Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 09:16 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Space42, and Viasat, Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore ecosystem partnership options for developing a 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) initiative.

This collaboration between Space42 and Viasat is a major step towards expanding global satellite connectivity, enabling both companies to address the growing opportunities in direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communications to smartphones, narrowband internet of Things (NB-IoT), as well as existing and next-generation MSS services.

During the first phase of this partnership, Space42 and Viasat will conduct a series of partner-funded technical and commercial studies to develop a shared, or multi-tenant, multi-orbit 5G NTN infrastructure employing a standards-based open architecture.

The infrastructure is intended to support use of a broad range of L-band, S-band and terrestrial spectrum to enable global roaming among regional network operators.

The companies are exploring new technologies and sustainable system designs to make satellite networks more efficient and ready for 5G models and ensure compliance with the varying telecommunications regulatory frameworks of nations around the world. The collaboration follows the industry’s best practices and guidelines developed by the mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA), leveraging licensed MSS satellite spectrum and open interoperable architectures based on 3GPP standards to ensure seamless integration with global telecommunications networks.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO, Yahsat Space Services, Space42, said, “Our collaboration with Viasat marks a transformative step in advancing global satellite connectivity through an open and scalable architecture. By fostering an ecosystem built on shared innovation, interoperability, and open standards, we are unlocking new possibilities in direct-to-device (D2D), IoT, and Mobile Satellite Services (MSS). This partnership accelerates time to market, drives cost efficiency, and ensures seamless integration with existing and future networks. Together, we are building an inclusive, future-ready infrastructure that empowers industries, governments, and communities worldwide.”

Mark Dankberg, CEO and Chairman of Viasat, said, “Our announcement today with Space42 is an important further step in our capital efficient growth strategy to build a powerful ecosystem of partners dedicated to future innovation in space based on open 5G standards and scalable architecture. In parallel with our recent agreement with ESA, our partnership with Space42 will further enable work on a next-generation infrastructure leveraging innovative designs based on 5G NTN standards.”

