Space42, Viasat Announce Partnership To Explore Shared Global 5G NTN Initiative
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 09:16 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Space42, and Viasat, Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore ecosystem partnership options for developing a 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) initiative.
This collaboration between Space42 and Viasat is a major step towards expanding global satellite connectivity, enabling both companies to address the growing opportunities in direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communications to smartphones, narrowband internet of Things (NB-IoT), as well as existing and next-generation MSS services.
During the first phase of this partnership, Space42 and Viasat will conduct a series of partner-funded technical and commercial studies to develop a shared, or multi-tenant, multi-orbit 5G NTN infrastructure employing a standards-based open architecture.
The infrastructure is intended to support use of a broad range of L-band, S-band and terrestrial spectrum to enable global roaming among regional network operators.
The companies are exploring new technologies and sustainable system designs to make satellite networks more efficient and ready for 5G models and ensure compliance with the varying telecommunications regulatory frameworks of nations around the world. The collaboration follows the industry’s best practices and guidelines developed by the mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA), leveraging licensed MSS satellite spectrum and open interoperable architectures based on 3GPP standards to ensure seamless integration with global telecommunications networks.
Ali Al Hashemi, CEO, Yahsat Space Services, Space42, said, “Our collaboration with Viasat marks a transformative step in advancing global satellite connectivity through an open and scalable architecture. By fostering an ecosystem built on shared innovation, interoperability, and open standards, we are unlocking new possibilities in direct-to-device (D2D), IoT, and Mobile Satellite Services (MSS). This partnership accelerates time to market, drives cost efficiency, and ensures seamless integration with existing and future networks. Together, we are building an inclusive, future-ready infrastructure that empowers industries, governments, and communities worldwide.”
Mark Dankberg, CEO and Chairman of Viasat, said, “Our announcement today with Space42 is an important further step in our capital efficient growth strategy to build a powerful ecosystem of partners dedicated to future innovation in space based on open 5G standards and scalable architecture. In parallel with our recent agreement with ESA, our partnership with Space42 will further enable work on a next-generation infrastructure leveraging innovative designs based on 5G NTN standards.”
Recent Stories
UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Astero ..
Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations
MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future
UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of hea ..
OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support food security, climate action i ..
Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreemen ..
Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with pa ..
Space42, Viasat announce partnership to explore shared global 5G NTN initiative
AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 million endowment facility at ..
National Media Office launches Bridge Summit; inaugurates BRIDGE Non-Profit Foun ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President receives phone call from Uzbek President13 seconds ago
-
Four Palestinians martyred in West Bank, Gaza16 seconds ago
-
UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Asteroid Belt20 seconds ago
-
Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 202441 seconds ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations48 seconds ago
-
MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future1 minute ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of heavy rainfall2 minutes ago
-
OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support food security, climate action in Uzbekistan2 minutes ago
-
Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign2 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreement between Department ..2 minutes ago
-
Winners honoured at Ski Marathon in Russia’s Sakhalin2 minutes ago
-
Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with participation of over ..3 minutes ago