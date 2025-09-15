Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) Space42 and Viasat, Inc., a global leader in satellite and secure communications, today announced they intend to form Equatys, a jointly held entity, to enable global Direct-to-Device (D2D) services and evolve existing and planned mobile Satellite Services (MSS) to a 5G network environment.

Equatys is expected to unite satellite and terrestrial networks, leveraging a 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Release compliant platform accessible to standard smartphones and IoT devices, extending service to billions of people and devices worldwide.

Anticipated to be capable of supporting well over 100 MHz of harmonised MSS spectrum already allocated across more than 160 markets, the venture is expected to establish a foundation for reliable global communications with commercial rollout targeted within 3 years.

Karim Sabbagh, Managing Director, Space42, and Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services, Space 42, co-said, “Equatys will achieve what the satellite industry has pursued for decades: combining the scale of terrestrial networks with the efficiency of space. The promise of universal connectivity is now becoming a reality. Backed by global spectrum, proven technology, and strong partners, Equatys represents infrastructure built to power societies and transform economies worldwide.”

Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO, Viasat, said, “Equatys will uniquely make possible a shared multi-orbit network of scale with standards-based open architecture to address the significant D2D and next-generation MSS market opportunity.

By leveraging high-performance transparent satellite architectures and shared infrastructure, the network will deliver cost-efficient capacity and use 5G New Radio standards, evolving the existing deployed MSS services, including, for example, the safety of air, land, and sea.”

Equatys will operate as a lean infrastructure provider using a shared multi-tenant model that reduces redundant investments while delivering cost-efficient capacity to ecosystem participants. This approach complements terrestrial networks and creates sustainable growth opportunities across the industry.

The venture will create a win-win playing field for all stakeholders rather than a winner-takes-all alternative. By offering a compelling proposition through shared multi-orbit infrastructure, participants will benefit from scale advantages while reducing individual investment risk.

The platform is designed to enable operators to grow profitably, allow governments to own and operate infrastructure to maintain national data sovereignty, and allow local space industries to participate in space and ground technology development and manufacturing.

The 5G open architecture platform will be developed in alignment with the 3GPP framework. Equatys will operate and manage as a neutral “space tower” company providing the lowest-cost space and ground infrastructure that licensed operators can share, allowing multiple independent operators to utilise on a single global system the spectrum blocks that are currently used on separate satellite systems.