SpaceX Launches 27 Starlink Satellites To Orbit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 11:30 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) SpaceX has sent 27 of its Starlink internet satellites toward low Earth orbit from California.
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink craft lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
A little over eight minutes later, the rocket's first stage touched down on a SpaceX drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. It was the fifth launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a company mission description.
Starlink is by far the largest satellite network ever assembled. It currently consists of more than 7,100 operational spacecraft.
