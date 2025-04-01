Open Menu

SpaceX Launches 28 New Starlink Satellites Into Space

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 01:15 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) SpaceX launched another batch of its Starlink internet satellites from Florida's Space Coast. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 28 Starlink spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday.

To plan, the Falcon 9's first stage came back to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff.

It touched down on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It was the 17th launch and landing for this particular booster, which had flown 10 previous Starlink missions, according to a SpaceX mission description.

Starlink is the largest satellite constellation ever deployed — and it's continuously growing, as Monday's launch demonstrated. There are currently more than 7,100 active Starlink spacecraft in Low Earth orbit (LEO).

