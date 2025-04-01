SpaceX Launches 28 New Starlink Satellites Into Space
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 01:15 PM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) SpaceX launched another batch of its Starlink internet satellites from Florida's Space Coast. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 28 Starlink spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday.
To plan, the Falcon 9's first stage came back to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff.
It touched down on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
It was the 17th launch and landing for this particular booster, which had flown 10 previous Starlink missions, according to a SpaceX mission description.
Starlink is the largest satellite constellation ever deployed — and it's continuously growing, as Monday's launch demonstrated. There are currently more than 7,100 active Starlink spacecraft in Low Earth orbit (LEO).
Recent Stories
Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties
Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia
Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing
Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space2 minutes ago
-
Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties2 hours ago
-
China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea3 hours ago
-
Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia3 hours ago
-
Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing3 hours ago
-
Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March4 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers11 hours ago
-
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria and Prime Minister of ..13 hours ago
-
OECD urges strengthened co-operation to sustain trillion-dollar ocean economy13 hours ago
-
Japan parliament passes FY 2025 budget15 hours ago
-
U.S. natural gas consumption set new winter, summer monthly records in 2024: EIA15 hours ago
-
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother15 hours ago