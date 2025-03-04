Open Menu

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 11:15 AM

SpaceX postpones Starship test flight

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) SpaceX on Monday called off its eighth Starship test flight from Texas over an unspecified issue on the rocket system's core, delaying for at least 24 hours the company's attempt to deploy mock Starlink satellites in space for the first time.

The test mission would have been the first Starship launch since a January mission ended eight minutes into flight when Starship, atop a rocket booster, exploded over the Caribbean.

The postponement, or "scrub," occurred during a pause to the launch countdown 40 seconds before liftoff that was triggered so SpaceX employees could investigate an issue on the rocket.

SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot said the company could try to launch again at the same time on Tuesday, depending on the issue.

