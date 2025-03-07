Open Menu

SpaceX's Starship Explodes In Space

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM

SpaceX's Starship explodes in space

TEXAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft tumbled and exploded in space on Thursday minutes after lifting off from Texas.

The 123-metre rocket system had lifted off from SpaceX’s sprawling Boca Chica, Texas, rocket facilities, with its Super Heavy first stage booster returning back to land as planned.

Several videos on social media showed fiery debris streaking through the dusk skies near south Florida and the Bahamas after Starship’s breakup in space, which occurred shortly after it began to spin uncontrollably with its engines cutoff, a SpaceX live stream of the mission showed.

But minutes later, SpaceX’s live stream showed the Starship upper stage spinning in space, while a visualization of the rocket’s engines showed multiple engines shut down before the company confirmed it had lost contact with the ship.

