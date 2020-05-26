Spain calls for common EU on cross-border movement

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez urged European Union partners on Tuesday to set up common rules to open borders and re-establish the freedom of travel Schengen Area as different national coronavirus lockdowns are phased out, Reuters reported.

"We have to work with our European partners to define the common rules that will allow us retake freedom of movement on European territory," Gonzalez said on Cadena Ser radio station.

Even though EU countries have set different dates for reopening borders, there must be common principles and rules throughout the Schengen Area to open internal borders and set up rules for external borders, she said.