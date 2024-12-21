Open Menu

Spain, France Emerge Winners At 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) Day four of the 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE, witnessed a thrilling double victory for Spain and France in the trials events.

Travis Asenjo Jandackova of Spain claimed his fourth consecutive Men Junior 20" title, while Frenchman Roman Salaun secured his maiden UCI World Championships victory in the Men Junior 26" category.

The 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships kicked off in Abu Dhabi on 17 December and will conclude tomorrow.

