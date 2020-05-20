UrduPoint.com
Spain Lifts Ban On Flights, Ferries From Italy

Wed 20th May 2020

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) The Spanish government on Tuesday lifted a ban on flights and ferries from Italy, reported ANSA, Italy's national associated press agency.

"The lifting of the ban on passenger ships excludes cruise liners," the agency noted, adding that the decision was taken by the Spanish transport minister José Luis Ábalos Meco.

Travellers from Italy will have to comply with a 14-day quarantine like other foreign visitors, ANSA concluded.

