Spain Pavilion Brings Medieval Music To Expo 2020 Dubai With Two Live Performances

6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 08:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) The Spain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is bringing the unique and distinctive sounds of the country’s medieval music to the event, performed by Artefactum, one of the most distinguished ensembles of early Spanish music.

There will be two performances open to the public: one on Wednesday, 13th October, at the Sun Stage at 18:00, and the other on Thursday, 14th October, at the Terra Auditorium at 18:30.

Through a dramatic stage concept, and using ancient instruments that help portray the intrinsic beauty of original compositions, Artefactum takes audiences on a journey through the medieval age: we pass noisy taverns, feel the reclusion of the monasteries, walk country roads and market streets – all courtesy of the musical exploration that unfolds.

The medieval music performances are among the many events lined up by the Spain Pavilion, which celebrates smart creativity – uniting people around sustainable projects in the fields of science, technology, production, education and art.

