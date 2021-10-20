Spain Pavilion to bring unparalleled Flamenco fusion spectacle at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The Spain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is delighted to announce the next event in its rich cultural programme, which will feature a performance by double Latin Grammy nominee, Spanish composer, musician, singer and producer, Rosario La Tremendita, at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre next Sunday, 24th October at 20:00.

Visitors will have the opportunity to witness a unique flamenco fusion performance ‘La Tremenda’, Rosario’s latest and most intimate concert that delves into the most absolute sound experimentation without losing sight of the traditional flamenco essence.

The artist will perform to the sound of guitarists, and ‘cajon’ box players; surrounded by the exquisite moves of flamenco dancers flying in from Spain to participate in this enchanted spectacle.

As part of the cultural agenda at The Spain Pavilion, this October will also see prominence flamenco and contemporary dancer and choreographer, Olga Pericet with her show ‘La espina que quiso ser flor’, on 28th and 29th October.

With four albums and two Latin Grammy Awards nominations for the "Best Flamenco Album", La Tremendita has become, according to critics, one of the great innovators of current flamenco and an icon of the new times of the "jondo" deepest vocal form of flamenco music.

The Spain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai presents a cultural programme with the presence of 32 Spanish companies, more than 200 artists and close to 100 performances, which will take place both in the Spain Pavilion and on the main stages of the Expo site (Jubilee Stage, Terra Auditorium, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Earth Stage).