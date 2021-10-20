UrduPoint.com

Spain Pavilion To Bring Unparalleled Flamenco Fusion Spectacle At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:45 PM

Spain Pavilion to bring unparalleled Flamenco fusion spectacle at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The Spain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is delighted to announce the next event in its rich cultural programme, which will feature a performance by double Latin Grammy nominee, Spanish composer, musician, singer and producer, Rosario La Tremendita, at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre next Sunday, 24th October at 20:00.

Visitors will have the opportunity to witness a unique flamenco fusion performance ‘La Tremenda’, Rosario’s latest and most intimate concert that delves into the most absolute sound experimentation without losing sight of the traditional flamenco essence.

The artist will perform to the sound of guitarists, and ‘cajon’ box players; surrounded by the exquisite moves of flamenco dancers flying in from Spain to participate in this enchanted spectacle.

As part of the cultural agenda at The Spain Pavilion, this October will also see prominence flamenco and contemporary dancer and choreographer, Olga Pericet with her show ‘La espina que quiso ser flor’, on 28th and 29th October.

With four albums and two Latin Grammy Awards nominations for the "Best Flamenco Album", La Tremendita has become, according to critics, one of the great innovators of current flamenco and an icon of the new times of the "jondo" deepest vocal form of flamenco music.

The Spain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai presents a cultural programme with the presence of 32 Spanish companies, more than 200 artists and close to 100 performances, which will take place both in the Spain Pavilion and on the main stages of the Expo site (Jubilee Stage, Terra Auditorium, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Earth Stage).

Related Topics

Music Dubai Rosario Spain SITE October Sunday 2020 Event From Best

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours pavilions of Singapore, ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours pavilions of Singapore, Mongolia, Slovakia and Estonia ..

16 minutes ago
 Facebook's Reported Decision to Rebrand Seems 'Opp ..

Facebook's Reported Decision to Rebrand Seems 'Opportunistic,' Unlikely to Work ..

1 minute ago
 Oil Prices to Reach $100 per Barrel in 2022 - Iraq ..

Oil Prices to Reach $100 per Barrel in 2022 - Iraqi Oil Minister

1 minute ago
 Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Dip ..

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Diplomat Over Border Row - Minist ..

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours 41st edition of GITEX GL ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

16 minutes ago
 Proclaimed offender held in Rawalpindi

Proclaimed offender held in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.