Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organise interactive workshop

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Spain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, in collaboration with the UAE Gender Balance Council, has organised a workshop entitled 'Gender Equality from a Male Perspective', which focused on encouraging egalitarian attitudes and responses through the processes of socialisation and its consequences.

Led by experts from Asociación de Hombres por la Igualdad de Género (AHIGE) - Spain’s Men's Gender Equality Association, the workshop was attended by Iñigo de Palacio España, Spanish Ambassador to the UAE; Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; and Shamsa Saleh, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council.

Commenting on the event, España said that the UAE and Spain are among the world's biggest advocates of empowering women at all levels, highlighting the need to consolidate the principle of equality in the way societies interact on a daily basis, as well as establish a culture of equal rights.

From his side, Lootah stressed the importance of promoting a societal culture based on supporting gender balance and consolidating men’s awareness of the importance of confronting all forms of discrimination on the basis of sex.

He noted that the UAE government has established practices to empower women, achieve gender balance and provide equal opportunities for men and women in all fields. Social, economic and decision-making processes are a reflection of the leadership’s directives to ensure equal opportunities for both genders and to create a supportive and stimulating environment for women that enables them to actively participate in the development process, he added.

Meanwhile, Saleh said that working and cooperating with participating countries at Expo 2020 Dubai such as Spain contributes to promoting gender balance through this event which is considered as the largest global platform for promoting constructive ideas. The UAE believes in partnerships and has made great strides in the field of gender balance, thanks to its wise leadership who has provided women with all the support and assistance as it believes in their ability and entitlement to participate in various fields, she added.