Spain Presents Plan To Lift Coronavirus Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Spain presents plan to lift coronavirus restrictions

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will present a plan for a gradual de-escalation of coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday. The plan was developed over the past weeks and is now to be approved by cabinet, the German press agency, dpa, reported.

The plan comes after more than six weeks of the start of one of Europe's strictest pandemic curfews.

It is expected that the rules for phasing out the curfew will be the same throughout the country, but some measures may be eased later in individual regions, depending on how severely they were affected, dpa noted.

Since Sunday, children aged up to 14 are allowed to leave the house with one parent for one hour a day, albeit only under strict rules.

Sanchez also announced that from 2nd May, Spaniards may go again on walks with persons living in the same household and engage in outdoor sports - provided the pandemic shows signs of slowing.

In Spain, which was particularly badly affected by the new coronavirus, extremely strict exit restrictions have been in force since 15th March.

