Spain Reports 255 Coronavirus Deaths

Wed 06th May 2020

Spain reports 255 coronavirus deaths

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) Spain's health authorities registered on Wednesday 244 coronavirus deaths, up from below 200 on each of the three previous days, Reuters reported.

The health ministry said the overall coronavirus death toll rose to 25,817 on Wednesday from 25,613 the day before. The number of diagnosed coronavirus cases rose to 220,325 from 219,329 on Tuesday.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

