UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Reports 435 Coronavirus Deaths Overnight, Bringing Total To 21,717

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:45 PM

Spain reports 435 coronavirus deaths overnight, bringing total to 21,717

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Spain's death toll from the new coronavirus climbed by 435 in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

This is roughly in line with the 2 percent increases reported in the past few days, it added.

The cumulative death toll now stands at 21,717, while the number of confirmed infections rose by 4,211 to 208,389.

Related Topics

Spain From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Canadian counterpart discuss ..

16 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting to review ..

21 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus death toll tops 110,000 in Europe: AFP ..

21 minutes ago

PM briefed over Info ministry's coronavirus awaren ..

21 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler pardons 72 inmates ahead of Ramadan

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.