Spain reports 435 coronavirus deaths overnight, bringing total to 21,717

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Spain's death toll from the new coronavirus climbed by 435 in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

This is roughly in line with the 2 percent increases reported in the past few days, it added.

The cumulative death toll now stands at 21,717, while the number of confirmed infections rose by 4,211 to 208,389.