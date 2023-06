ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) Spain defeated Italy 2-1 at De Grolsch Veste in Enschede to advance to the UEFA Nations League final.

Spain took an early lead through Yeremy Pino, only for a penalty from Ciro Immobile to level the scores. Joselu grabbed the winner to set up a clash with Croatia in the final.