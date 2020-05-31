UrduPoint.com
Spain To Extend Emergency Lockdown To 21st June

31st May 2020

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Spain's Prime Minister said on Sunday he will ask parliament to agree to a last two-week extension of the state of emergency lockdown until 21st June, after which the government will no longer restrict citizens' movements, Reuters quoted newspaper El Pais as saying.

Pedro Sanchez told regional government leaders during a video-conference meeting that this would be the last lockdown as Spain's infection rates have reduced dramatically.

The country's death toll rose by four on Saturday to 27,125, the health ministry said, reflecting a dramatic decline in daily fatalities as Spain brings the outbreak under control.

The number of COVID-19 infections increased by 271 overnight to 239,228 on Saturday.

One of the worst-hit nations by COVID-19, Spain imposed a state of emergency on 14 March which involved a strict lockdown under which people could only leave their homes to buy food, seek medical care or for jobs where they could not work from home. Children were initially confined inside all day. Restrictions are now being gradually eased.

Your Thoughts and Comments

